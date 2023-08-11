ATLANTIC — Darrin Kimball spent the first seven years of his life on the family farm — soon to be a century farm — in Brayton before he moved away with his mother to Colorado. Later he moved to Alaska, and lived in San Francisco for 30 years before coming back to southwest Iowa to do something he’d dreamed about for years, to open his own shop.
“For 38 years I have dreamed of having my own shop, and now that dream is coming true,” Darrin said, adding, “It brings me great joy to become part of my hometown’s main street shopping district.”
Darrin’s family farm is located on what is now Riverview Road in Brayton where his family was into traditional agriculture, raising crops as well as hogs, and even operated a dairy when he was young.
He spent the rest of his childhood in Colorado, going to high school and college there, then went into the design industry. He worked with Mikasa as a corporate designer for many years, then worked with Department 56, known for Christmas decor, especially Christmas villages.
When he wanted to take a break, he moved to Anchorage and worked with a firm that did restoration of fine art, and met his husband, which led to his move to San Francisco.
While he was there he had an opportunity to work for a high-end antique shop in the Haight-Ashbury Distric, named Loved to Death, which was even featured in a television series.
While San Francisco was a great city, he said, there were a lot of hills and steps — their home there was on the third floor of an old Victorian house, and there were more than 40 steps to get in to it — and it was just not a great place to retire. After 30 years there they decided to move.
It was an easy decision to move back home. “We found a beautiful house here (in Atlantic)” he said, and worked on the house and garden for about a year. “It needed a lot of TLC, and we got the house done,” he said. He’d been retired for three months when he realized that he wanted to do more.
Atlantic, a place his family had come to regularly to shop and visit had changed from when he was 7.
“I was a little heartbroken when I saw what had happened to downtown Atlantic,” he said. He bought the shop where RELIC is located, and the two buildings behind it. Two of the three are for RELIC and the third is his mother’s barber shop. “She’s been a barber for 53 years,” he said.
He is determined to help bring the downtown back to what it was like in his memories. “I’m trying to do things that worked well when I was a kid,” he said, doing things like having a big sale for Crazy Days, with things for sale out on the sidewalk. He is also trying to partner with different businesses on different events to help grow downtown Atlantic.
He remembers going back to the family farm, he came back every summer to help out.
“The one day that everyone would come in to Atlantic was Thursday,” Darrin said, “It would take them an hour to go a block, just stopping and visiting with friends.”
“On Thursdays Mr. Templeman, who we lost recently, held an auction,” and his parents would attend to bid on antiques. That gave him time to go visit and play with his town cousins.
His grandmother was an “antiquer, before antiques were a thing,” he said, and he would often attend auctions with her, learning how to bid.
His nemesis in bidding was a man who used to be the postmaster in Brayton, Del Nelsen. “I learned how to bid against Del Nelsen when I was 7 years old, and he’s still going to the same auctions, so I’m still bidding against him,” Darrin said. “He turns 90, I think, next month (in September).
He said it was wonderful to be back, “and to have these amazing connections that run back three generations. I’m very fortunate.”
Coming here he had the opportunity to get corporate jobs in Omaha or Des Moines, “But I really didn’t want to do that anymore. “I wanted to do what make me happy. I love to make things pretty, and I love to visit with people,” he said, and RELIC gives him the chance to do a job that he doesn’t consider work.
The shop includes things from different vendors and things are changed up during the week, with items displayed in a home-like setting.
RELIC is located at 401 Chestnut in Atlantic, and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information you can visit his Facebook page at RELIC — Atlantic.
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
