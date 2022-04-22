AUDUBON — For Nick Allen, coming to Audubon for a fundraiser for the Audubon Fire and Rescue Association is like coming home.
Allen and two other comedians are coming to Audubon at the St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Audubon, on Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. The doors open at 6 p.m., and you must be 18 or older. Tickets are $20 with proceeds to the new fire station. Hungry Spartan Pizza will be on hand with their special Macho Nacho pizza and beverages will be available at the bar.
While Allen lives in Omaha with his family, both of his parents are from Audubon and Exira. His mother is Angie Peppers from Exira, and went to school there, and while his father, Mark Allen, had moved around Iowa, he went to Audubon in high school.
“They met while they were seniors in high school,” he said, explaining that he was born in Omaha. “My parents were young,” he said, and they had both gone to UNO for college. “I was born out of an Audubon County romance.”
Growing up he spent a lot of time in Exira, as he had many relatives there.
“My grandma worked at the Caseys (in Exira),” he said, “And we went to a lot of Fourth of July parades there.”
He said he loves to come back to the area, and has plans already for some stops.
“I will probably leave early on Saturday,” he said, “and go to Darrell’s in Hamlin and get a tenderloin.”
How did he get into doing stand up comedy? He’s been doing shows since 2006.
Allen said he’d always been a fan of comedy shows, and at one point a friend asked if he ever thought about doing comedy himself.
He said he hadn’t really thought about it, but after his friend asked, it was all he could think of until he tried it.
“I gave it a shot, and I couldn’t stop, so here we are.”
Allen said he’d quit his job last year to do comedy — and does a couple shows per week, on the weekends. This week he had a show Wednesday night, another Friday and then the Audubon show on Saturday.
“I come home from the radio show, take a little nap, then spend some time filling up (my calendar of shows).”
He has appeared on the most recent season of NBC’s Last Comic Standing, is heard daily on the Todd and Tyler Radio Empire and has had jokes that have appeared on the Tonight Show and Conan.
While Allen likes to come back to the area, he was asked to bring his show to Audubon while at a show in Griswold.
Audubon Fire Chief Tyler Thygesen said he was a fan of Z-92, and listened to Allen on the radio show. When he heard Allen was going to be at a show in Griswold, at East of Omaha, he headed there to talk to him. A structure fire made them late for the beginning of the comedy show, but he got a chance to talk to Allen before his part of the show. Thygesen said Allen was happy to do it.
Allen said he’d often driven through the area, passing the exit (on Highway 71) and had lots of good memories of visiting.
This week he said he was really looking forward to it and was happy to help out with a benefit comedy show for the fire department, but he’d also love to be able to bring his show to Exira, as well.”
“I love doing shows in small towns,” he said, “They are great.”
He explained that coming into small towns was especially fun because there often wasn’t a lot of entertainment — like comedy shows — that came in.
He said he’d done a show in Atlantic recently — also at a fire station. “The (Atlantic) fire department was having an awards banquet,” he said, and he’d done a show at the fire department there.
The show is for ages 18 and up, due to some mature material, but Allen said “My microphone hasn’t gone up in flames yet.”
He’s currently working on putting a book together, and said there were a lot of jokes that he’s ready to be done telling, so he’s looking at changing some of his material.
“Next month — I will be turning 40 in May — I have a show at the Funny Bone, and I’m going to record everything,” he said, with hopes of making an album, “And then I will start coming up with a whole new act.”
Allen said he liked to be able to help with projects and fundraisers. “I’m trying to do something different to raise some money (for the fire department),” he said, adding, “the show might make a small dent (in the total cost of the new station).”
And it would bring something fun to Audubon, as well.
“I’m very excited to be coming to Audubon,” he said, “I don’t know how many comedians would be as excited as I am about getting to Audubon.”
“I just want to get there, hook up the PA and do a show.”