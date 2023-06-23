Wiota Celebration set for June 24

WIOTA – Residents of Wiota are getting ready to celebrate 150 years this coming Saturday, June 24.
Activities start with breakfast and registration for the tractor ride at 8 a.m. at the Wiota Fire Station. Breakfast includes biscuits, gravy, burritos and cinnamon rolls, and the tractor ride will leave the fire station at 9 a.m.
The Drunk Junkin’ Flea Market will be open in downtown Wiota starting at 9 a.m., and Heritage Museum will also open at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wiota Community Center. Food trucks, including Zipp’s Pizzaria, Shaved Tail Louie’s Shaved Ice and B & D’s Homemade Ice Cream, will be serving from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Lunch will also be served at the fire station from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the meal including pulled pork, baked beans and chips. The beer garden will open at the fire station at 11 a.m., and a legal I.D. or wristband is required to purchase.
The parade will start at 2 p.m. with line up starting at the Wiota Elevator. The route will begin on Front Street, turn west to Center Street, then turn north to North Street, then turn west to Allen Street and then south back to the Wiota Elevator.
At 3:30 p.m., a “Wiota Royalty” Coronation and Ceremony will be held at the city park to honor those 80 years and older. Following that ceremony, the time capsule from 1973 will be opened. Visitors are asked to bring their lawn chairs for this part of the celebration.
Barb Frazier, Betty Lillard and friends will perform during “Music Jam in the Park” at 5:30 p.m., and a rib eye steak sandwich dinner at the fire station will also start at 5:30 p.m.
The celebration will end with a performance by the Brad and Kate Band on Center Street from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. The band features Wiota Drummer, Chris Hansen. The Beer Garden will remain open at the fire station, and organizers ask people not to bring their own coolers.