Audubon High School Junior Class will present Prom 2023 on Saturday, April 29. The Grand March will be at 5:30 p.m. in the Audubon High School South Gym, Admission is $4. The doors will open at 5 p.m. (Pictured at right are a couple from a previous Audubon Prom.)
