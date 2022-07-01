Smudge, Candles, Soaps and More has partnered with a team of representatives (NEST) to bring some of their product line to retail stores nationwide, (specifically Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, California, Hawaii, New Mexico, El Paso, Texas, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, and South Dakota). This opens us up to a huge market of potential direct customers as well as a fantastic opportunity to have our product in gift and specialty stores around the country. Owners, Pam Lego, Jeanne Nelson and Jenn Nelson (pictured left to right) will be attending a large wholesale market in Las Vegas the end of July to represent their brand and introduce themselves to their new rep team and potential retail buyers. They will have an opportunity to visit face to face with gift shop and other retail store owners to explain what makes their products worth buying. After the market is over the NEST team will have 25 sales reps bringing the Smudge soaps, meditation candles and kits, car diffusers, wax melts and soy candles to show them off to retail business owners nationwide…including Hawaii! “We have had wholesaling in the back of our mind for well over a year now. We even spoke with NEST directly prior to rebranding (June of 2021 actually!). They loved our product, but had some reservations about the labeling/logo that we had chosen. We knew after speaking with them last year that our goal was to get our product in the hands of customers around the country. If small town Iowa loved it why wouldn’t the rest of the country?” Jenn exclaimed.
She added “We got in contact with Claire Olsen of Made by Claire (now Claire Zaiger) last August and asked her to help us redesign Smudge. She has been amazing to work with and converts every detail we ask for into art! From logo/icon design to our product labels, Claire has her hand in just about everything. We have relied on her heavily this last month and she has come through with fantastic work on our new wholesale catalog! Next we recruited Haleigh Bruch with Captured. Photography By Haleigh Wehr to take some product photos. Again we were blown away by the professionalism and quality of her services. We knew these two ladies were good, but we didn’t expect the pairing of them with our brand to literally bring us to tears! We feel so fortunate to have chosen the team of branding/photography that we have. Audubon, Iowa is small, but the town’s talent is incredible.” Locally, the ladies of Smudge plan to attend as many vendor shows and markets as they can while adjusting to their new production schedule. They have promised to continue selling their full product line to their local customers and want to continue to offer new products that come out first to Audubon and its surrounding area.