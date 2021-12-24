AUDUBON — A $1 million grant through the Iowa Department of Education’s Career Academy Incentive Fund will help Audubon Community School students prepare for success in the workforce, according to Superintendent Eric Trager.
Four $1 million competitive grants were awarded to community colleges including Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC), Iowa Lakes Community College, Iowa Western Community College and North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) to increase access to career academy programs in hgh-demand fields through regional centers. Locally, DMACC’s grant will be used to create a new regional center in Templeton.
“This grant will provide an opportunity to take advantage of programming for college credit close to home. The programming is designed to meet demand in high need areas in the trades,” said Trager.
Along with Audubon students, Exira-EHK, IKM-Manning and Coon Rapids-Bayard students will benefit from the center.
DMACC will call the location the Southwest Iowa Iowa Regional Center Academy, and it will provide a site that includes a shorter drive time for students in the area. A location in downtown Templeton has been secured, and classes are expected to begin in the fall of 2022.
At the new centers students will have access to CTE programs and state-of-the-art equipment in high-demand fields, including advanced manufacturing, agribusiness, building trades, electrical trades, health care, information technology and welding.
Trager, who is the shared Superintendent with IKM-Manning, said, “We are excited to have this opportunity for our students.”
“These innovative partnerships are vital to introducing more students to high-demand fields in programs where they can earn industry-recognized credentials and college credit,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo. “The new regional centers will help more students leave high school prepared for the workforce or ready for further postsecondary education, and I am thankful to these community college and school district leaders for their dedication to expanding career academy opportunities.”