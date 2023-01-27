AUDUBON — The public got a chance on Saturday — for the first time in 50 years — to get a look at the second floor of a building in downtown Audubon. An open house was held to see the two new apartments that were completed there with the help of one of only two Federal Housing and Urban Development grants in the state for $500,000 to restore the space into upper floor apartments.
Federal Grant Helps Add Housing in Audubon
- By Laura Bacon Staff Writer
