Saturday, May 21
Second annual Semi-Crazy Cornfield Round Up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Waspy’s Truck Stop, Show and Shine Event at no charge; Farm Tractors, motorcycles, cars, pick ups, trucks, semi trucks, and trailers. In case of inclement weather the event will be cancelled. Questions Call Dave 712-789-0155 or e-mail dgammell@netins.net Or Russell 402-680-6121 or e-mail kwcoefan@gmail.com
Tuesday, May 24
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Elk Horn at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church from 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday, May 27
Tivoli Fest 2022 — Events include: Iowa Craft Beer Tent – Experience Iowa, 3-11 p.m., Danish Hot Dogs at 6 p.m. or while supplies last. Loren Christensen Live with special guest Randy Burk 6-7 p.m., Hired Guns Band (Free will donation at gate) 8-11 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
Tivoli Fest Parade — 11 a.m. Other events include aebleskiver and medisterpolse at the Fire Station, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; folk music, children’s activities, Danish open faced sandwiches, folk dancing, and a Tivoli Fireworks Spectacular after dark and much more. Check out Tivoli Fest Elk Horn Iowa Facebook page for more information.