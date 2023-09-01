My journey to South Africa began on Sept. 15, 2022. Diana Deist and I left Audubon around 8:35 a.m. and drove to the Des Moines airport where we met the other three members of the Blessman International mission team. The other members of the team were Lisa Berry-Dirks, Diana DeMoss from Pella, and Wendi Cihacek from Carlisle. Lisa is the office manager for Blessman International in Urbandale and had previously lived in South Africa for almost five years. We checked in three pieces of luggage each, one for ourselves and two pieces carrying supplies for Blessman International. Our flight left at 11: 15 a.m. and we arrived in Atlanta, Georgia at 2 p.m. After having lunch, I walked around the airport with one of the other team members getting 10,000 steps in before our flight for Johannesburg, South Africa boarded at 6:45 p.m. There was an announcement from the airline asking for 26 volunteers to take another flight the next day. They first offered $500, then $1,000, and finally $1,500 and got 10 volunteers. Later these 10 volunteers boarded the plane stating the airline didn’t need them to take a different flight. Thirty minutes later the pilot asked the 10 volunteers to deboard the plane stating there was a weight imbalance. We finally took off around 9 p.m. Later we found out there was a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean, and they needed more fuel to fly around it.
On Sept. 16, 2022: We landed in Johannesburg around 11:30 a.m. the next day Iowa time after a 15 and 1/2 hour flight. It was 6 p.m. South Africa time and it was already dark. There were only two people working in customs. They just scanned our passports, stamped them, and didn’t ask any questions. A third customs employee scanned our forehead temperature as we exited making sure we were not sick. We grabbed three luggage carts to haul our 15 pieces of luggage. We exited the terminal and crossed the street to the bus terminal where we waited for the driver from Sunrock Guesthouse where we would spend the night. There was not enough room in the van for all our luggage, so Lisa and I stayed behind while the driver took the other guests back to the Sunrock. He returned to the airport about 30 minutes later. There was another couple riding the van who were from New York City and on their way to a safari. It was after 8 p.m. when we arrived at the guesthouse and unloaded our luggage. The guesthouse was heavily secured with iron gates and razor wire around the top of the fence. It was my first glimpse of the tight security in South Africa due to the high crime rate.
They stopped serving dinner at 8:30 p.m. so we had to rush to get our meals. We ate burgers, fries, cake, and ice cream. I also tried a new drink called Dry Lemon. We all went back to our rooms and tried to sleep. It was difficult to sleep because it was noisy outside, and the walls were thin.
On Sept. 17, 2022: I awoke to the sound of a bird squawking outside my window. After getting ready for the day, I met the other team members for breakfast of waffles, figs, eggs, toast with apricot jam, and chicken nuggets. We finished breakfast and headed back to our rooms to gather our luggage. The driver from Blessman’s was on his way to pick us up and would be there in five minutes. Maxwell Chongani was our driver from Blessman’s. He was originally from Zimbabwe but had been working in South Africa for 15 years. I helped him load our luggage and we set out on our three-hour drive to Limpopo province in northern South Africa. South Africans drive on the left-hand side of the road and the driver’s seat is located on the right side. I sat up front with Maxwell. It took a little getting used to pulling out into the left-hand lane.
We arrived at the Blessman compound around noon. I was the only male on the team, so I got my own chalet complete with a thatched roof and private bath. We ate lunch and then went to visit Maxwell’s family. His wife Hilda had a baby girl one week earlier and her name was Mia. They have two other children, a son named Perfect who is 17 and a daughter Privilege who just turned 10.
Later that afternoon Dr. Blessman presented an eyeglasses orientation. He showed us how they do vision tests and how they determine what eyeglasses to hand out. After finishing the orientation, Dr. Blessman drove us around the farm in a UTV. We saw golden wildebeest, springbuck, and impala. Following our tour Dustin Blessman, son of Dr. Blessman, drove us to Mountain View Farm where we met Johanney Chongani, brother of our driver Maxwell. At the farm, Johanney teaches around 20 students from 10 different schools how to garden. They have a hostel at the farm so the students can spend several days learning gardening techniques. Blessman International then sets up each school with a water drip system and tools and helps them plant vegetables that can be fed to the students in the school. The goal is to teach the South Africans how to grow their own food. Johanney said they were experimenting growing Kale but most South Africans have not been exposed to kale and don’t know how to prepare it. He is also researching how to make organic fertilizer with the use of earthworms. Synthetic fertilizer is very expensive. They also raise about 1,000 laying hens on the farm. Johanney said South Africans like to taste of the old hens versus a younger bird.
On our drive back to Blessman’s we saw a lot of monkeys and some warthogs. Dustin was barbequing pork chops when we arrived back at the compound. After dinner I walked up to the balcony and encountered the security guard. He told me he works from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. He walks along the fence that encompasses the farm. The fence is around 12 feet high and is electrified. He is in contact with neighboring farm security guards during the night if anything suspicious is seen or heard.
We finished off the evening with a bonfire listening to the jackals howling in the background.