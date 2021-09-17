Brandon Wilkins, owner of the planned Bucksnort Restaurant in Exira, is working on putting final touches on the restaurant to add to the atmosphere inside.
“We are excited to bring our unique style to Exira, and was hoping we could get your help with decorating our new store,” Bucksnort officials said on Facebook.
Wilkins has a special request. He’s looking for local wall art; for example: memorabilia from the Exira High School State Champion Basketball team, deer head mounts or deer sheds, trophy fish, old area celebration posters or any other area memorabilia.
“Deer sheds, mounted fish and birds, or any general outdoor equipment that we can hang on the wall and show off to our customers would be appreciated!” officials said.
The items will be displayed on loan from the owner and can be removed whenever the owner requests.
If you have anything you would like to donate, please contact the Neola Buck Snort at 712-485-9090, or Brandon at 402-707-0379! You can also reach out via email @ brandon.wilkins66@yahoo.com
“Thanks, we are so excited to serve the Exira community and surrounding areas soon,” officials said.