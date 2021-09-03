EXIRA — It took a little extra time but Brandon Wilkins says the Bucksnort Restaurant in Exira should be open for business soon.
Wilkins said there was some work being done on the outside of the building, but they were still waiting on some state licensing issues.
The restaurant will be very much like other locations, offering appetizers, burgers and sandwiches and pizza, but will also have a bar, and Wilkins said a volleyball court, and hopes to offer tournaments.
He said had been hoping to open by Sept. 14, but now Sept. 22 is the tentative opening date.
Wilkins, a 2005 Atlantic High School graduate, will be managing the Exira location, and also has a location in Neola.
He is hiring for the Exira location and said anyone interested could complete an application on line or call the Neola restaurant for more information, check out the website at https://www.bucksnortrestaurants.com, and look for the “About Us” tab.
There are currently seven locations — Neola, Oakland, Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak, Missouri Valley and Harlan.