AUDUBON — Audubon Community School Superintendent Eric Trager said the free school meals waiver, which had been covering the cost of school meals, is set to expire June 30, and if the waiver does not renew, school meals would go back to being parent-paid meals.
“Our PK-4 building still qualifies for free breakfast and lunch under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) which (the district) would have started for the 2020-2021 school year. This is a four-year cycle, and the last two years have counted as part of the cycle,” Trager said on Friday, “So we will have this program for the 22-23 school year and the 23-24 school year.”
Meals for students in the fifth-12th grade building will return to being parent-paid, unless parents qualify for free/reduced meals either by filling out the Iowa Eligibility Application, or through Direct certification from the state of Iowa.
Families with students in the fifth through 12th building will have to plan accordingly to cover the cost of meals and ala carte items. New applications and meal pricing will be available in July after the district receives the DC list from the state.
The district has requalified to provide free summer lunches through the Summer Food Service Program. Free lunches will be served at the elementary cafeteria from May 31 through Aug. 5 on weekdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to all children in Audubon, up to the age of 18. The site will be closed on July 1 and July 4 for the holiday weekend. Students in fourth grade and below need to be accompanied by an adult. Entry for the lunches will be through the doors on the south side by the parking lot, off Leroy Street.
Trager said, “We will keep everyone updated as we get information from our state nutrition department if the waivers change.”