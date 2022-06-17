Skylar Batty graduated Summa Cum Laude with honors from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science Degree in molecular and cellular biology and a minor in mathematics. She will be pursuing her PhD in biomedical sciences from the University of California-San Diego in the fall.
Batty was involved in research for three years during her time at the University of Arizona, where she studied the cellular mechanisms underlying type II diabetes and insulin resistance. She intends to study cancer cell biology in her future endeavors at UC San Diego.
She is the daughter of Jason Batty of Olathe, Kan. and Amy Batty of Maui, Hawaii. Grandparents are Mari Batty and the late Denny Batty of Rockford and Art and Linda Riesberg of Exira.