Out with the old, in with the new: The Audubon Chamber still has 16 full sized banners left to sell by March 14. The banners will go to "spruce up Main Street" later this spring, and chamber officials encourage businesses and individuals to sponsor a banner. Donations towards the project are also being accepted, if you don't want to sponsor a banner.
Sponsorship forms are available on the chamber website, auduboniowa.org, and you can fill them out and send them in between now and March 14. Mail them in to 421 South Park Place, Audubon, Iowa, 50025. Donations can also be mailed to that address, or sent to the chamber's paypal at audchmbr@iowatelecom.net.
The banners have new, updated logos, and are $150 per side for sponsorship, with your name printed right on the banner. The fee will include maintenance (including repair or replacement) for the next three years. They are two sided, 2 x 3 feet in size.
"They add distinction and character to our downtown, and we would like to have them up by spring," officials said. Sponsorships are limited as there are a limited number of poles to hang them on. To request an invoice or with questions, call 712-563-3780.