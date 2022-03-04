Exira-EHK student competes in state spelling bee contest

EXIRA - Exira-EHK student Emma Reinhart competed in the Scripps Regional State Spelling Bee Contest, which was held Feb. 25 at University of Nebraska Omaha Campus and sponsored by the Omaha Sports Commission.
Reinhart finished the top half of the competition. The word that she misspelled in the round was headdress.
“We are very proud of Emma for participating at Regional State Spelling Bee Finals and representing Exira-EHK Schools! Congratulations, go out to Emma!” expressed Lisa Dreier, TAG Instructor.
“I competed under stressful circumstances and tried my best to represent my school well but since that was my last chance I hope to coach one of my younger siblings so they will be able to compete too!" Reinhart said.
The champion will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. The purpose of the Scripps Spelling Bee Program is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts, and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives.