AUDUBON — Another Trivia Night is coming up at the Audubon Recreation Center, 703 Southside Avenue on Saturday, May 14 from 7-9 p.m.
So... Organizers at the REC want to know: Do you know all the answers? Can you name all the songs first on the radio? Are you an Ace at Jeopardy? Time to battle it out for bragging rights!
“We know this is Graduation weekend, so bring all those family members and friends down to the REC to get them out of your house, and have some fun!” they said.
Trivia Night registration is $20 per team. There will be drink and food prizes every round! The first question is read at 7 p.m. Get there early to get your table, food and drinks ahead of time!
Whether you are a Master of knowledge or just there for a good laugh... either way, it’s going to be a good time!