Friday, July 15
Audubon County Fair Figure 8 races start in June: Pits open at 5 p.m., the flag drops at 7:30 p.m. Concessions available, no alcohol is allowed in the pits. Grandstand fans tickets are $10 for adults, kids under 5 are free. Racers and pit fans: $25 for a pit pass, $40 for car and driver. Children must be 12 or older to watch from the pits, no exceptions.
Exhibits at Nathaniel Hamlin Park located at 210 Highway 71 open for viewing Friday and Saturday afternoons from 1-4 p.m., July through the end of August. Buildings open for viewing include the one-room country school, the mural and Antiques Building, the dairy barn and the County farm house museum with many displays relating to the early history of Audubon County and its residents. Admission to the House Museum is $5. Also view the family of Elk take a hiking trail through the woods, and more.
Saturday, July 16
IRCA Rodeo at the Audubon County Fairgrounds, mutton bustin’ at 5:30 p.m.; Rodeo starts at 7 p.m. and live music at 9 p.m. by Outlaw Creek.
Exhibits at Nathaniel Hamlin Park located at 210 Highway 71 open for viewing Friday and Saturday afternoons from 1-4 p.m., July through the end of August. Audubon County Fair — Continues on Saturday Audubon County Fair Swine and horse show, Rabbit show and Pork Feed at the Hoop Building
Monday, July 18
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Exira at the Exira Rec Center from noon – 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 21
Music in the Park, free concerts at Audubon City Park and stage, 7-8:30 p.m. Music by Dustin Baird — in case of rain events will be cancelled and rescheduled
Tuesday, July 26
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Elk Horn at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church from 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
Music in the Park, free concerts at Audubon City Park and stage, 7-8:30 p.m. Karaoke is planned, cash prizes!
Friday, July 29
Exhibits at Nathaniel Hamlin Park located at 210 Highway 71 open for viewing Friday and Saturday afternoons from 1-4 p.m., July through the end of August. Buildings open for viewing include the one-room country school, the mural and Antiques Building, the dairy barn and the County farm house museum with many displays relating to the early history of Audubon County and its residents. Admission to the House Museum is $5. Also view the family of Elk take a hiking trail through the woods, and more.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Music in the Park, by Polka Police — cancelled due to rain earlier, they were rescheduled. Free concert at Audubon City Park and stage, 7-8:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5
Audubon County Fair Figure 8 races start in June: Pits open at 5 p.m., the flag drops at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will be available, but no alcohol is allowed in the pits. Grandstand fans tickets are $10 for adults, kids under 5 are free. Racers and pit fans: $25 for a pit pass, $40 for car and driver. Children must be 12 years or older to watch from the pits, no exceptions. Check out the website or contact the Fairboard for more information. Sponsored by the Audubon County Fairboard. Friday, Aug. 5, T-Bone Special (rain date Sunday, Aug. 6)
Exhibits at Nathaniel Hamlin Park located at 210 Highway 71 open for viewing Friday and Saturday afternoons from 1-4 p.m., July through the end of August. Buildings open for viewing include the one-room country school, the mural and Antiques Building, the dairy barn and the County farm house museum with many displays relating to the early history of Audubon County and its residents. Admission to the House Museum is $5. Also view the family of Elk take a hiking trail through the woods, and more.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Exhibits at Nathaniel Hamlin Park located at 210 Highway 71 open for viewing Friday and Saturday afternoons from 1-4 p.m., July through the end of August. Buildings open for viewing include the one-room country school, the mural and Antiques Building, the dairy barn and the County farm house museum with many displays relating to the early history of Audubon County and its residents. Admission to the House Museum is $5. Also view the family of Elk take a hiking trail through the woods, and more.