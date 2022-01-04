NHS food drive for Caring and Sharing

The Audubon High School National Honor's Society had a food drive before Christmas break. The items were delivered to the Memorial Building to Caring and Sharing. It is very much appreciated. What a great effort on the part of the school. Pictured (left to right) back row: Hannah Thygesen, Kali Irlmeier, Jocelyn Chambers, Kate Tessman and Aleah Hermansen. Front row: Allison Elmquist, Collin Bauer, Gavin Smith, Braden Wessel, Not pictured: Kennedy Rohe and Amanda Knuth (advisor).
