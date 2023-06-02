Larry McDermott

By Laura Bacon/Staff Writer

Larry McDermott came to Audubon as a judge for a show at Audubon Hobby. While he says airplanes are his favorite, he also judges some unusual — and colorful — models like these.

AUDUBON — Larry McDermott came to town to judge a model building contest at Audubon Hobby on Broadway. He’s been involved in the hobby a long time, he’s friends with Rich Malone, owner of the shop, and he’s got another connection to Audubon that also goes back a long way: his grandfather-in-law built and the Friendship Home and was the administrator there as well, but also lived there as a resident until he died.

