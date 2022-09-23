AUDUBON — Homecoming Kickoff is 2022, giving students, families and fans a chance to start off Homecoming Week in style. Honor the Wheelers Fall Sports teams! Be there for the announcement of the Homecoming Court for 2022.
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the Audubon County Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Audubon County Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Raining Cats and Dogs
- Audubon surprises Exira-EHK with decisive victory
- Audubon County natives come back to Exira to open business
- New Walkway Completed at Museum of Danish America
- First Year For Fall Festival
- FOOTBALL CONTEST: First three winners named
- Guthrie County Hospital Foundation Welcomes New Director
- Road Work in Audubon County
- Audubon FFA holds annual trap shoot
- Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.