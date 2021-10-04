When Amy Brandsen from Ashland, Wisconsin, submitted her resume for consideration for the open director position at the Children’s Nest, the board of directors was guardedly optimistic. After an impressive online interview, the board was convinced that she would be a good fit for the Audubon daycare. When she and her husband agreed to relocate 500+ miles to accept the position, the board was ecstatic.
Amy and her husband John spent the last 8 years living and working in Northern Wisconsin, next to Lake Superior. Amy worked in early childhood care/education and completed her BS degree in Early Childhood Education from University of Wisconsin-River Falls. With more than 10 years of experience working with the local Head Start program and the Washburn Early Learning Center, Amy brings many skills to her new position.
“I am passionate about connecting children and families with high quality childcare and fostering meaningful relationships and connections between childcare providers, children and their families. I also love to use the outdoors as a tool to teach and explore. Ongoing staff education and improvement is also a big priority.” When asked about the challenges of relocating to Iowa, Amy states, “I am thrilled to be a part of this wonderful Audubon Community! The Children’s Nest families, the board members and the staff have been incredibly welcoming.”
Since starting her new position in August, Amy can be reached at the Children’s Nest Monday through Friday at 712-563-3641.