AUDUBON — Spring is here! The Easter Bunny hopped on down to Audubon County Memorial Hospital last week! Children and adults alike dressed warmly for a bright, sunny, cool Easter Egg Hunt!
ACMH employees and their children enjoyed the annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the ACMH Employees Club. This tradition brings together our employees and their families for some holiday fun!
We would like to thank Police Chief Coby Gust, Audubon City Police and Audubon Fire and Rescue members who came down to celebrate with us! The children got have a good look inside the police vehicle and the fire truck. While the helicopter from Unity Point Life Flight (stationed right here in Audubon), was unable to make its scheduled stop, their employees made a special trip to AMCH, and hand delivered candy as an additional surprise!
Thank you to the ACMH and Clinics Employees Club members for all they do to host events that bring our staff together. It was a fun day and our employees, and their families look forward to it each year!