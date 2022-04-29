Today

Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. High 63F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Windy early...thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then gusty winds with a few showers possible during the afternoon. High 54F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.