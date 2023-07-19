AUDUBON — The Audubon Elementary School will get new LED lights after the school board heard about a deal through Mid-American to replace older style lighting.
Superintendent Trager said, “We heard about it this past week,” adding they had gotten a quote just over $13,000, which was the lowest price they’d heard.
The lighting in the Middle School/High School Building was already changed over, and this would complete the project, getting the LEDs in the elementary as well.
In other business, the school board approved a project by the Booster Club for their food stand. The project included a retaining wall and concrete pad, intended to help shelter the grillers when they were grilling for an event.
The board approved several administrative items on their agenda, during their first meeting of the new fiscal year, including: Ahlers Cooney as the District’s Legal Counsel; Courtney Walter and Carrie Nelson as Equity Coordinators; Cass Musney as Asbestos Manager; Level 1 (Eric Trager, Quentin Stanersen, Sam Graeve and Jill Hermansen) and Level 2 (Coby Gust) Investigators; along with bank depositories and limits; and the separate second as well as first readings of multiple Board Policies. The board also approved a milk bid renewal as well as changes to the student handbook.