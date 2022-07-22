In our preaching series at the church in Matthew, we have just completed Chapters 8-9. These are two great chapters which direct our focus upon who Jesus Christ is and what He demonstrated to His followers while on earth, especially during the events outlined in this section of Matthew. Matthew had a specific point that he (as directed by the Holy Spirit) wanted to get across in his gospel. He wanted his people, the Jews, to understand and believe that God had not failed… what the prophets had promised -a Messiah- had come true. And other promises would yet come true for Israel. There would be a descendant of David on the throne… peace and welfare would come for all. But just how do you explain Jesus as Messiah when they did not accept Jesus as messiah? So many people viewed Jesus as just another failed prophet, maybe just a great teacher, who was ultimately hung on the cross for his crimes.

