In our preaching series at the church in Matthew, we have just completed Chapters 8-9. These are two great chapters which direct our focus upon who Jesus Christ is and what He demonstrated to His followers while on earth, especially during the events outlined in this section of Matthew. Matthew had a specific point that he (as directed by the Holy Spirit) wanted to get across in his gospel. He wanted his people, the Jews, to understand and believe that God had not failed… what the prophets had promised -a Messiah- had come true. And other promises would yet come true for Israel. There would be a descendant of David on the throne… peace and welfare would come for all. But just how do you explain Jesus as Messiah when they did not accept Jesus as messiah? So many people viewed Jesus as just another failed prophet, maybe just a great teacher, who was ultimately hung on the cross for his crimes.
But Matthew wrote with a purpose and in chapters 8/9, Matthew wrote to detail how Jesus was bringing the Kingdom into the lives of people. Matthew arranged nine stories which illustrate this. There are three sets of three stories all about people who are sick, who have broken bodies, or are in danger. And Jesus heals or saves them by His actions of grace and power. And there, right in the middle of these three sets, we see Jesus calling people to Himself, to follow Him… finishing with the call of Levi or Matthew.
All throughout these miraculous events, Christ demonstrates His authority. His authority to over come the suffering of the outcast, a man with leprosy (Matthew 8:1-4), the ethnically outcast, a Centurions servant (Matthew 8:5-13), and the culturally marginalized, a woman (Matthew 8:14-17). Jesus shows he has authority over nature and natural things when He calms the wind and the waves (Matthew 8:23-27) and even the supernatural when He cast the demons into a heard of swine (Matthew 9:31-32). And ultimately, Jesus demonstrates all authority when He displays His power over death when He raises the religious ruler’s daughter from the dead, right in the middle of her funeral service (Matthew 9:24).
The bottom line here is Jesus has all authority. He has absolute authority in our world. Which means that He reigns over us supremely. He is Lord over us. We don’t make Him Lord. We submit to His lordship. Who are we to tell Jesus what should happen with our lives? And remember, His ways are always best. When we are walking amid suffering, and difficulty, and trial -whether physically, emotionally, whatever it might be- He will help us to know that because His wisdom is higher than ours. We may not understand why things are going the way they are. But we know that He reigns over us supremely.
And not only that, look at how He reigns over us. He does it with a deep, deep love for us. You will notice that if you read through these accounts in Matthew 8 and 9. What Jesus does is not done for selfish reasons but is totally selfless! Jesus often commanded those who were healed, “Don’t tell anyone.” His purpose was not to draw a crowd for Himself. To show them how much they need Him. His purpose is to save sinners for God -that is why He came to pursue, summon, to satisfy sinners sin. We need Him.
We see all that in Matthew, we see that in the leper and the centurion, in the paralyzed man and his friends, the sick woman, and grieving dad, and blind man. They all realize, “We need Jesus.” And they are full of faith in Him. That is the word, “faithful” -full of faith. They each renounced themselves and said, “We need You, Jesus.”
I will close with one question, a question that I think is necessitated by these two chapters. Here’s the question… In your life, do you, will you gladly submit to the authority of Jesus Christ? I pray you will submit to His authority -not reluctantly- but gladly, knowing His ways are best. His wisdom is higher than yours, and He can be trusted as the one who reigns over you and loves you deeply. Jesus has met our deepest need through His death on a cross. He has come to forgive us of our sins, to save sinners. And if we can trust Him to do that, then certainly we can trust Him in every other area of our lives. Can you, do you gladly submit to Him?