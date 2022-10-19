AUDUBON - It's coming up fast: Voters in Audubon County, and the rest of the country, will be headed to the polls for the mid-terms electionThe General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voting locations are: Precinct One is the Audubon Agri-hall building on the Audubon County Fairgrounds, 400 North Division Street West. It consists of Cameron, Douglas, Leroy, Lincoln, Melville and Viola Townships, along with the cities of Audubon and Gray.
General Election information Released
- By Laura Bacon Staff Writer
