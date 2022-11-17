AUDUBON – As part of the National Rural Health Day celebration, Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics announced it has been recognized with a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Quality. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor performance among rural hospitals in Quality, Outcomes and Patient Perspective.
Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics Receives Performance Leadership Award for Quality from Chartis Center for Rural Health
