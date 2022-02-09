ATLANTIC – Nearly a dozen years ago, Cord McCoy departed this western Iowa community and began his second trip around the world as part of the CBS reality TV series “The Amazing Race.”
He was a brand-new husband, having married a “local” girl from neighboring Brayton. He even came back after his 2010 nuptials to produce the Cord McCoy Challenge, a PBR bull riding. He will return to the Cass County Fairgrounds for the Atlantic ProRodeo, which takes place June 3-4 and will be the seventh event on the McCoy Rodeo Tour.
“My daddy was raised in southwest Iowa, and I’m married to a beautiful Iowa girl, so this has always been like a second home to me,” said McCoy, a retired bull rider-turned-bucking bull producer.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun to return to my wife’s old stomping grounds, to be around family and to put on a PRCA rodeo in Atlantic.”
McCoy is a champion cowboy, having earned five IPRA titles, a National Finals Rodeo qualification and six trips to the PBR World Finals. He and his brother, Jet, were featured on “The Amazing Race” three times. In 2021, he teamed with his wife, the former Sara Best, and Joe Waln, a third-generation South Dakota stock contractor, to create McCoy Rodeo, which is based in Lane, Oklahoma.
“Iowa has a very rich rodeo history with multiple world champions coming from around here,” McCoy said. “We want to do our part to add to that history, and we’re very excited to bring some family-friendly entertainment and good rodeo action to the community.”
A press conference announcing the Atlantic ProRodeo will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Cass County Fairgrounds. For more information about McCoy Rodeo, log on to McCoyRodeo.com.