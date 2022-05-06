Emerge Marketing Solutions Receives Travel Iowa Award for Off the Beaten Path Video Series

MANNING – Emerge Marketing Solutions was awarded the ‘Outstanding Social Media Execution’ award for their ‘Off the Beaten Path in Iowa’ video series at the 2022 Iowa Tourism Awards during the annual Travel Iowa Conference in Des Moines on April 20th.
Emerge Marketing is a local marketing organization owned by Shelly Greving of Manning. Greving, along with her team, including Katie Lange (Sextro, originally from Manning) and Claire Zaiger (Olsen, originally from Audubon) work to help revitalize rural Iowa through a unified tourism video series that highlight hidden treasures found ‘off the beaten path’ in Iowa communities.
“At the onset of the pandemic, we wanted to find a way to help small, rural communities,” shared Greving. “These communities have often struggled to be featured broadly (beyond their local community or region) so we saw an opportunity to feature multiple communities in Iowa by creating this video series that crosses beyond city limits, connecting multiple communities and doing so from a third-party perspective.”
Having worked with many small, rural communities, Emerge recognized that the cost for producing these videos was often outside of a small town’s typical marketing budget. Therefore, Emerge decided to use these videos as a way to give back to the communities of rural Iowa, offering the videos free of charge.
How ‘Off the Beaten Path’ Works
The Emerge team organizes two-three-day visits to communities, planning out all the places they should visit while they are in the region. During their visit, the team asks locals for their recommendations and captures authentic video of their experience along the way.
“Team member, Katie Lange, is the voice and face of the video series. With her broadcast journalism background in college, she is well-versed in portraying these communities well and has a great voice that articulates the many reasons to visit these communities,” shared Greving.
Katie is also the producer behind the videos and creates the entire ‘digital experience’ from planning, executing, recording, starring in, and publishing this series.
“‘Off the Beaten Path’ is such a fun and rewarding experience that allows us to explore everything Iowa has to offer and share how amazing our state really is to live, work, and play,” said Lange.
Results
Since launching ‘Off the Beaten Path’ in 2020, Emerge has created 21 videos, featuring 35 communities from all regions in Iowa. Videos are published on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Pinterest. As of March 2022, total digital impressions from all platforms were 321,280 and active engagements with posts equaled 26,015. The average population of communities featured is 4,104 (with the highest population community featured being 12,487 and the lowest being 57).
‘Off the Beaten Path’ is now in its third year of production with plans to continue to feature more Iowa communities, including Sioux City, who purchased Emerge’s ‘Off the Beaten Path’ package on the Travel Federation of Iowa silent auction at the Travel Iowa Conference. Emerge also plans to launch an ‘Off the Beaten Path’ blog and dedicated Facebook group this year.
To watch all the ‘Off the Beaten Path’ videos for Iowa road-trip ideas, go to the Emerge Marketing Solutions Facebook or YouTube page athttps://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFuoF7bZgXzbOTxkXqgAkQn7HfSFNYgfa. To learn more or nominate a community to be featured, contact Shelly Greving at (641) 203-0581 or shelly@em3rgemarketing.com.