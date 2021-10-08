AUDUBON — It’s your last time to vote for your favorite Sir Albert candidate and help the Albert Improvement project at the same time.
In the inaugural contest, four men vied for the title of Sir Albert, with cash donation “votes.” Over $19,500 was raised with funds going to cover needed repairs on Albert the Bull, and the winners were Lawrence Waspy Handlos and Bob Blomme, with the final donations matching to the penny.
This year there are three candidates: Mark Elmquist of Elmquist Welding; Duane Sloth of Sloth Farms and Rich Gleanson of Gleason Farms. The candidates were chosen by the Albert Committee, including members from the Audubon Chamber of Commerce, the city of Audubon, Park and Recreation, Audubon County Tourism, and community member.
Have a favorite candidate? Votes can be dropped off at Medicap, El Adobe, Waspy’s Truck Stop and Ace Hardware.
On Sunday, Oct. 10 the final winner will announced during a celebration at Albert the Bull Park, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will include free horse carriage rides and a hamburger lunch — burgers, chips and water — for a free will offering that will also go towards the project. The T-Bone Committee is providing the burgers.
This year the funds will go to continued upgrades on Albert the Bull and his home — including work on the sidewalk, a railcar to be displayed to show the early beef industry in the Audubon County area, and work on the information booth and a “selfie spot.” There are plans to sell personalized hoof prints and a variety of Albert the Bull memorabilia and t-shirts available.