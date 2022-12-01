The Rose Theater

The Rose Theater, in downtown Audubon, is run by community volunteers. It is open Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons, and other days with special screenings.

Free Movie: The Grinch, Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. - Sponsored by the Firehouse Flames. With free lemonade and small popcorn. A grumpy Grinch tries to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville, based on Dr. Seuss’ beloved holiday classic.

