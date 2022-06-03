AUDUBON - There will be one open county supervisor seat on the General Election ballot - formerly held by Gary VanAernam, who chose not to run for re-election. On the primary ballot on Tuesday, Republican voters will have a choice between former supervisor, Todd Nelsen and Heath Hansen. There were no Democratic supervisor candidates on the ballot.
Todd Nelsen has served on the board of supervisors for 16 years.
“I remember saying in my first interview that I had a ‘sincere desire' to do my part,” Nelson said.
As he learned more about being a supervisor, he said, “I found I enjoyed the job, but the one negative was finding time for the job. Now that I am no longer farming full-time, I have more time,” he said, looking back at why he had chosen to leave the board, and then decided to come back this year, and run again.
When asked what he thought the county’s biggest challenge was, he said, “I have always thought the biggest challenge was providing the services that are expected and needed with Audubon County’s relatively low assessed value.”
As a former supervisor, Nelsen said he had enjoyed working with the other supervisors, “to arrive at the best decision,” but also enjoyed working with the engineer/secondary roads to get the most out of the tax dollars available,” to the county.
Heath Hansen is running for the supervisor seat and has not held an elected office previously.
“I decided to run as an opportunity to serve the community,” he said.
“I’m raising my family in Audubon County and want to do all I can to keep it a wonderful place.”
He currently serves as the pastor at the Audubon Church of Christ, and at the Irwin Christian Church, and is a private security contractor.
He said when it came to the biggest challenge the county faces, he thought, “Our county’s north-south divide is a big issue.”
“Being able to work together and communicate our needs. When all parts of the county prosper, we all do better,” he said. “Furthermore, I would like to foster better relationships within the courthouse to improve communication and the work environment.”