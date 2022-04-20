Saturday, April 23
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Shelby at the Shelby Community Building from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Audubon Fire and Rescue benefit comedy show with commedian Nick Allen at the Catholic Parish Center 7:30 p.m. doors open at 6 p.m. Ticket $20, you must be 18 or older, pizza available by Hungry Spartan Pizza, bar will be open. All proceeds to the new fire station.
Tivoli Banquet, 5-7 p.m. at EH Fire Station with former mayor, prince and princess, new king queen announced, frikadeller, baby potatoes, red cabbage and dessert for dinner; $25 at the door.
Exira-EHK Prom “Enchanted Forest,” Grand March at 7 p.m. in the high school gym in Elk Horn. Free will donation.
Sunday, April 24
Masonic Scholarship Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Brayton Town Hall, serving bacon, eggs, waffles, french toast, biscuits and gravy, coffee and juice for a free will donation. Proceeds for scholarships for 2022 graduating seniors in the Exira-EHK school; sponsored by Exodus Lodge, No. 342.
Meet, Greet and Retirement Party at Elk Horn Town Hall: Meet the new and retiring council and staff, learn about city goals, 1-3 p.m.
Fish Fry at Gray High School 4:30-7 p.m. (carry-out available) The “Wooden Creation of Gray” will be on display and available to see (not handicap accessible).
Monday, April 25
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Harlan on April 25th at the Myrtue Medical Center from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Congregate Meals Spring Benefit fundraiser will be held from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at Memorial Building in Audubon, with the Lions making French toast. Menu also includes includes scrambled eggs, sausage links, hash browns, coffee and OJ.
Exira-EHK High School is putting on “Charlotte’s Web” at 7 p.m. in the Exira-EHK HS Cafeteria on Saturday; matinee performance at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Doors open 1/2 hour early. Tickets are $7 at the door.
Sunday, May 1
Chicken Noodle Dinner from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the Masonic Building in Exira (south side of City Square) for a free will donation. Serving chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes, salad and dessert. Call Pat Mullenger: 304-4450 or Connie Esbeck: 250-0385 to reserve a dinner. Can be delivered in Exira if needed. Farmers – pick up a dinner and take it to the field! Proceeds go towards 2022 senior scholarships to Audubon, Exira-EHK, Harlan and IKM-Manning Schools. Sponsored by Order of the Easter Star.
Exira-EHK High School is putting on the play, “Charlotte’s Web” at at 1 p.m. in the Exira-EHK HS Cafeteria, tickets are $7 at the door.
Wednesday, May 4
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Harlan at the Harlan High School from 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 12
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Atlantic at the Atlantic YMCA from noon – 6 p.m.
Monday, May 16
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Exira at the Exira Rec Center from noon – 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 21
Second annual Semi-Crazy Cornfield Round Up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Waspy’s Truck Stop, Show and Shine Event at no charge; Farm Tractors, motorcycles, cars, pick ups, trucks, semi trucks, and trailers. In case of inclement weather the event will be cancelled. Questions Call Dave 712-789-0155 or e-mail dgammell@netins.net Or Russell 402-680-6121 or e-mail kwcoefan@gmail.com
Tuesday, May 24
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Elk Horn at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church from 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.