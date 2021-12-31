Friday, Dec. 31
The Warren Cultural Center on the square in Greenfield will be the place to ring in the New Year! The live band, Exit 113, will entertain beginning at 8 p.m. Free hors d’oeuvres and wine and beer will be available for purchase. A complimentary champagne toast will be held at midnight. Tickets are $35, and an entire table for 8 can be reserved for $315. WCC and Hotel Greenfield are running a joint special: Book a room for New Year’s Eve at Hotel Greenfield and get $10 off the hotel room and $10 off a ticket at WCC! Buy tickets online at warrenculturalcenter.com. Warren Cultural Center is doing everything they can to keep you safe. Please help by wearing a mask.
Audubon Fire and Rescue's third annual New Year's Eve Steak Dinner, at the Audubon County Fairgrounds Agri Hall. $30 at the door, drive through available, call 563-4467 the night of the dinner. Dinner is 5-9 p.m. Live entertainment will be from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. All proceeds will go to the new fire station fund.
The Rose Theater, 318 Broadway in Audubon, is showing "Sing 2" (PG13) at 7 p.m.
The Audubon Recreation Center is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. including the Bull Pin Restaurant.
Darrell's Place in Hamlin is serving New York Strips or Fillets with potato, salad and dessert, serving starts at 5 p.m. until gone.
The Redwood Steakhouse in Anita will be open New Year's Eve with a variety of beef, pork, poultry and seafood.
Saturday, Jan. 1
First Day Hikes are going on at parks around the area.
At Prairie Rose State Park at 8 a.m. Brent Martens will be leading the hike. Meet at the gravel parking lot for East Trail (north side of the bridge of M47). Begin at the parking lot and hike along the multi-use trail to the bridge and turn around there. Hikers can continue on if they wish. Dress for the weather.
At Lake Anita State Park at 10 a.m. Meet at the east end of beach parking lot. We will follow paved paths through mostly restored prairie with views of wildlife. Choose between a short 1/3 mile hike or a longer 4 3/8 mile hike. Dress for the weather. Contact: (712) 762-3564.
At Springbrook State Park at 2437 160th Road, Guthrie Center at 9 a.m. Meet at the CCC Shelter. We will begin at the CCC Shelter and follow the Lake trail back in time through a glimpse of the Paleozoic Era. Hikers will have the option of continuing around the Lake Trail or ascending Bucks Run to the picnic area. At that point, hikers may choose to head back to the nearby CCC Shelter or continue hiking the Fire Trail. A warm fire will be waiting at the CCC Shelter, along with hot drinks and snacks provided by Friends of Springbrook. Planned hike or Lake Trail 1.5 miles, Fire Trail additional 1.2 miles. Dress for the weather. Contact: If planning to attend, please call in advance to Anne Riordan (641) 295-6028.
At Loess Hills State Forest at 2047 145th Street, Pisgah will be held at 1 p.m. Meet at gravel road southeast of Pisgah. The hike will traverse five kilometers of the forest trail system in the Pisgah Unit of Loess Hills State Forest. We will meet afterward at the Brent S. Olson Visitor Center in Pisgah for refreshments and snacks after the hike. Dress for the weather. Trails will not be groomed so wear appropriate boots. Contact: https://www.facebook.com/LoessHillsFriends/
Sunday, Jan. 2
A special exhibit is at Nishna Bend nature center, containing all of the artwork from Iowa’s Junior Duck Stamp competition from last year. We will have the nature center open for some evening and weekend hours to allow the public to view this exhibit and all the permanent exhibits in the nature center. We have added about ten new things this past year. The nature center will be open at the following dates/times: Sunday, Jan. 2: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Rose Theater, 318 Broadway in Audubon, is showing "Sing 2" (PG13) at 2 p.m.
Still Going On:
Baird Christmas Lights are now on through January 1st from 5-10 pm. Baird’s Christmas light display is located just outside of Red Oak at 1233 E Ave Red Oak, IA 51566.