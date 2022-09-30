The Audubon High School Class of 1957 met at the Old Park Hotel on Aug. 6, to celebrate their 65-year class reunion. Hors d’oeuvres were enjoyed, followed by a catered lunch of prime rib sandwiches, pork loin sandwiches and sides prepared by Two Palms Grilling and Catering of Audubon. Pictured (left to right) front row: Monica Koenig Petersen, Audubon; Rosemary Davitt Williamson, Audubon; Evelyn Andersen Turk, Waukee and Phyllis Murray Bruun, Audubon. Back row: Janet McGuire Smith, Perry; Ron Kraft, Pleasant Hill; Robert Davitt, Des Moines; Tom Nelsen, Audubon; Jane Davis, Audubon and Sandra Shoesmith Crees, Des Moines. Present but not pictured was Peggy Walters Grabill and Alvin Grabill. The class plans to hold their 66th reunion next summer during T-Bone weekend.

