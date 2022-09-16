A successful Viola school and community reunion was held on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Old Park Hotel. Although the numbers are down a lot, 36 people enjoyed a wonderful meal and good visiting. The tables were decorated with yellow place mats and black napkins, the school colors, Pictures and articles were on the meal tables along with several other tables, and everyone enjoyed reading them, and discussing the pictures. A short business meeting was held, with explanation of expenses, and deciding if they wanted another reunion in two years, since numbers are getting down. The oldest person there was 96 and graduated in the class of 1944, members of the last graduating class in 1957 also attended. There are just 30 graduates left between those years. Some discussion was held, and two people offered to handle the next reunion, which will be in 2024, usually the Sunday after Labor Day. Several from the community also attended, along with former graduates. Before the meal, the song The More We Get Together was sung , which was always sung at the Community meetings that were held once a month. Good memories.
