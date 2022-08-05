AUDUBON COUNTY — Are you ready for Operation T-Bone? The 72nd annual Operation T-Bone, honoring beef production in the Audubon County area, kicks off tonight and runs Aug. 5-7, and you still have time to check out the 20th annual “Smokin’ Bull Sale,” with area businesses offering special sales through Aug. 6.

