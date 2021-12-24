The 122nd annual Christmas Bird Count, coordinated by the Audubon Society, is being held between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5. This year, an estimated 80,000 volunteers will participate across the United States and in up to 20 countries in the western hemisphere.
Volunteers interested in contributing bird data but who can’t help with the Christmas counts have another opportunity in February as part of the Great Backyard Bird Count, an international effort to count birds that is focused on urban and suburban habitat. The Christmas bird count includes all habitat within the circles.