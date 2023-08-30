AUDUBON - The Audubon City Council will be putting a public measure on the ballot to make changes to the use of the current one cent local option sales and services tax.
The public measure will be on the agenda with an effective date of July 1, 2024.
Currently 100 percent of the revenue from sales taxes and service goes to street repairs and construction.
The change would put the revenue - 100 percent of it - for use to repair or reconstruct city streets, curbs, storm sewers and related infrastructure along with public works expenses including administrative expenses.
The city also has the following positions that will be on the agenda in November. In the city of Audubon the mayor’s seat will be open, along with two council positions.
In the city of Audubon school district, three at large positions will be open.
Filing began this week and will continue until Sept. 21.