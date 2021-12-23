Drum roll please: The Audubon County People’s Choice Award Winners have been announced.

Officials with Audubon County Economic Development & Tourism thanked everyone who voted in the 2021 Audubon County People’s Choice Awards.

“We have amazing small businesses, attractions and events and the results were VERY close in all of the categories! Please let us know what categories you want to see next year!” officials said.

Voters had from Nov. 1-22 to turn in their ballots or vote online for their favorite in a total of 18 categories.

Winners were:

Favorite Retail Store — Present Company

Best Breakfast — El Adobe

Best Place to have Lunch — El Adobe

Best Burger — El Adobe

Best Place to get a Steak — Barn Burner

Best Ice Cream — Waspy’s

Favorite Community Festival — T-Bone Days

Best Appetizer — The Bull Pin

Favorite Place to get Pizza — Casey’s

Best Tenderloin — Darrell’s Place

Favorite Bar — Reno’s Pub

Best Kid’s Meal — El Adobe

Favorite Place to Stay — Blue Grass Inn and Suites

Favorite Park — Legion Park

Favorite Trail — T-Bone Trail

Best Roadside Attraction — Albert the Bull

Favorite Event — Exira Fall Festival and Figure 8 Races

Best Pie — Darrrell’s Place

