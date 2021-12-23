Drum roll please: The Audubon County People’s Choice Award Winners have been announced.
Officials with Audubon County Economic Development & Tourism thanked everyone who voted in the 2021 Audubon County People’s Choice Awards.
“We have amazing small businesses, attractions and events and the results were VERY close in all of the categories! Please let us know what categories you want to see next year!” officials said.
Voters had from Nov. 1-22 to turn in their ballots or vote online for their favorite in a total of 18 categories.
Winners were:
Favorite Retail Store — Present Company
Best Breakfast — El Adobe
Best Place to have Lunch — El Adobe
Best Burger — El Adobe
Best Place to get a Steak — Barn Burner
Best Ice Cream — Waspy’s
Favorite Community Festival — T-Bone Days
Best Appetizer — The Bull Pin
Favorite Place to get Pizza — Casey’s
Best Tenderloin — Darrell’s Place
Favorite Bar — Reno’s Pub
Best Kid’s Meal — El Adobe
Favorite Place to Stay — Blue Grass Inn and Suites
Favorite Park — Legion Park
Favorite Trail — T-Bone Trail
Best Roadside Attraction — Albert the Bull
Favorite Event — Exira Fall Festival and Figure 8 Races
Best Pie — Darrrell’s Place