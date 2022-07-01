BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State announces Emma Kathryn Hilario of Elk Horn, has graduated following the spring 2022 semester.
More than 1,500 students listed below completed all requirements for a degree and/or certificate program and those requirements have been verified by the appropriate college.
Overall, students from 33 states and 20 nations graduated following the spring 2022 semester.
More than 100 students received two or more degrees or certificates from a college.
Hilario graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts and an undergraduate certificate in SDSU’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
About South Dakota State University
Founded in 1881, South Dakota State University is the state’s Morrill Act land-grant institution as well as its largest, most comprehensive school of higher education. SDSU confers degrees from seven different colleges representing more than 200 majors, minors and specializations. The institution also offers 37 master’s degree programs, 15 Ph.D. and two professional programs.
The work of the university is carried out on a residential campus in Brookings, at sites in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City, and through Extension offices and Agricultural Experiment Station research sites across the state. SDSU’s research expenditures for the 2019 fiscal year were more than $65 million.