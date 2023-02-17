On Feb. 9, ten Elk Horn businesses hosted a Hygge event — Get Cozy the Danish Way — which featured creative demonstrations, cozy items (perfect for Valentine’s Day!) and festive food and drink. This Danish expression is an attitude towards life that emphasizes finding joy in everyday moments and celebrates coziness, warmth, family and mindfulness, especially during the winter months. Attendees were invited in to sample warm drinks, eat Danish foods and watch creators at work. This was heard from one local participant “Fun time Thursday night taking part in the community Hygge event. It was a fun evening, ending with a delicious meal at Grace on Main. Special appreciation to all the businesses who went above and beyond, just to serve customers. We are a fortunate community!”

Tags

Trending Food Videos