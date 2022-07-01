Kim Krauel shoots hole-in-one

{div dir=”auto”}Kim Krauel got a hole-in-one at Audubon Golf and Country Club on Tuesday, June 14. His ace happened on Hole #9 using a 7-iron. It was Krauel’s 2nd hole-in-one. Bill Wallander was his partner and witnessed it. {/div}
