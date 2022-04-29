EXIRA — Randy Feenstra visited Exira on Friday, April 22, visiting businesses and holding a town hall meeting. He visited with Jeff Bauer of H2B, stopped at the Buck Snort Exira, visited with Chase and Brenna Petersen of The Stalk Chiropractic and Health, and stopped at the Exira Public Library to hold the meeting. He discussed issues important to Iowans, like funding for education, protecting social security, dealing with inflation and looked forward to doing more town hall meetings in the future.

