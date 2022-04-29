Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms in the morning, then windy during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. High 54F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.