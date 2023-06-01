AUDUBON - A burn ban was announced for Audubon County on Thursday, June 1 at noon. Officials with Audubon County, including the Sheriff’s Department, Emergency Management and Iowa Department of Natural Resources shared a letter from State Fire Marshal Dan Wood, which said the State Fire Marshal’s office had received a request for the ban from Tyler Thygesen.

