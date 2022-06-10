LAMONI — Graceland University has announced the Spring 2022 graduation list. Graduates from around the country and around the world have been recognized for earning undergraduate and graduate degrees from Graceland University between Dec. 18 through May 1.
Kade Jensen of Audubon, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science (Computer Science & Information Technology Economics). We congratulate Kade and all Graceland graduates on their accomplishments, and we offer our best wishes for success in the future!
