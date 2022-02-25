Friday, Feb. 25
Second Hand Rose Shop open at Heritage House, 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Winter Retail Roadtrip, Ready to get out, have some fun, and get some great deals — the Winter Retail Roadtrip is for you! Enjoy shopping at 12 locations in Audubon, Hamlin, Exira, Elk Horn & Manning!
Saturday, Feb. 26
Audubon County Cattlemen’s/Pork Producers Joint Banquet at St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Audubon. Evening begins at 6 p.m. with social hour, prime rib and pork loin dinner at 7 p.m. by Two Palms. All tickets are $20 and available at Audubon State Bank, Landmands Bank, AMVC, Board Members or at the door. Entertainment by Outlaw Creek. For questions call Dan Madsen: 712-790-0940; Clara Laurtisen: 304-4451 or Scott Alt: 304-0110.
Winter Retail Roadtrip, Ready to get out, have some fun, and get some great deals — the Winter Retail Roadtrip is for you! Enjoy shopping at 12 locations in Audubon, Hamlin, Exira, Elk Horn & Manning!
Audubon Lions Club Toy Show, at the Audubon County Fairgrounds Agri-Hall, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Admission is $3, kids 8 and under are free. Lunch will be available.
Adair Casey Conservation Club’s 77th annual supper at 5:30 p.m. at Schafer Barn on the Hill. Dinner tickets are $5, kids 12 and under are $2.50. They will be serving chili and oyster soup with ham sandwiches, relish, drink and dessert. Drawings for many prizes.
Pony Express Riders of Iowa Dance from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Cumberland Community Building featuring the Shadow Ridge Band. Cost is $8 per person, public dance, all welcome – adults and kids! Supporting Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside, for adults and children with disabilities in Des Moines.
Sunday, Feb. 27
Shelby County Catholic School Pancake Breakfast will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Shelby County Catholic School Gym. They will be serving pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage patties, coffee and juice. Everyone is welcome, free will donation.
Monday, Feb. 28
Holy Vulnerability faith based book group meets at the library for 7 weeks to discuss the book Holy Vulnerabilty throughout the season of Lent — first meeting at noon. Bring your lunch to eat during the discussion. Rev. Dr. Rachelle McCalla will be leading the group.
Saturday, March 5
Legislative Coffee at 9:30 a.m., hosted by P.R.I.D.E. vice-president, Clarke Gerlock, at the Cumberland Fire Station.
Sunday, March 6
Benefit Breakfast for Todd Selland and Brenda Blonco who lost everything in a house fire on Jan. 22 will be held from 8:30-1 p.m. at the Exira Lions Building. They will be serving biscuits & gravy, waffles, French toast, eggs, coffee and juice. They will welcome any household items new or used in good shape that you would like to donate to the family. Sponsored by Exira Lions & Exodus Lodge #342, Exira.
Monday, March 7
CAM Community Cub Scouts Pack 61 Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser from 6 — 8 p.m. at at the American Legion Building in Anita. Dinners include spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, and dessert for a free will donation. Dine in or carry outs are available. Place order or call ahead carry out by calling Ashley Bauer at (712) 254-0601. The proceeds from the dinner will help send our local scouts to camp!
Tuesday, March 8
Brown Bag Lunch at the Museum of Danish America — Public Archaeology in St. Croix with Professor William White. Join us for a live Zoom lecture from Professor William White at noon or watch the recording at home or the museum when it debuts on March 17!
Saturday, March 12
St. Patrick’s Danceless Dinner and Auction/Raffle is coming up at the Agri-Hall, Audubon County Fairgrounds — serving Staley’s chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, glazed fruit salad and a cookie; dinner will be served from 5-7:30 p.m., the Auction is at 7:30 p.m.
Shelby County Pheasants Forever Banquet at 5 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish Hall, Panama. Steak dinner cooked by Shelby County Cattlemen, live and silent auctions, door prizes, games and more! Help them get youth involved in hunting and preserving habitat. Register online at pheasantsforever.org. For more information contact Lee: 712-363-3169; Richard: 712-579-0951 or Bryce: 712-579-3033.
Wednesday, March 16
Adair & Guthrie County Emergency Management Agency is hosting a Storm Spotter Class at 7 p.m. at the Menlo Community Center. The class is free and open to the public.
Saturday, March 19
Full moon and spring equinox night hike at outdoor classroom, 8:30 p.m.