AUDUBON — The newest member of the Audubon City Council said she decided to run because of a friend’s suggestion.
“One of my really good friends, Andrew Grabill, is on the council,” she said, “And he said that they needed a young citizen in the community to run for (the seat).” She also wanted to get more involved in the community.
She was running along with two incumbents, for three open seats on the council — Brad Hemmingsen decided not to run again this year, and the other two incumbents Jason Hocker and Nick Weihs, were running to retain their seats.
In the end, Wegner got 404 votes, Weihs got 387 and Hocker got 372.
She said she was surprised to get that many votes, and wanted to thank those who came out to vote for her. “Hopefully I’ll do a good job for everyone who voted for me,” she said.
Wegner is a graduate of Audubon High School, attended college at DMACC in Ankeny for about a year then moved back home to Audubon.
She is married and said she worked for her in-laws trucking company, R&J Trucking, as a secretary and bookkeeper. Her husband Eric also owns a trucking company, and the couple has two young boys, William and Watson.
One of the things she wants to see done in Audubon is cleaning up. She’d like to see dilapidated old homes cleaned up “to make people want to move here, not just see run down things.”
Getting young people to stay or move back in is one of the challenges she sees facing smaller communities around the state, and a challenge she said she’d face as a member of the council.
“We need younger generations to want to move to (smaller towns like) Audubon,” she said.
“We need to do things to get young people into our communities.”