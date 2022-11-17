Nov. 18-20 Till (PG-13)
Profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice in a segregated America for her 14 year old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was brutally lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi.
Nov. 25-27 See How They Run (PG-13)
A desperate Hollywood film producer sets out to turn a popular play into a film. When members of the production are murdered, world-weary Inspector Stoppard and rookie Constable Stalker find themselves in the midst of a puzzling whodunit.
Strange World Nov. 25 and Dec. 2 (PG)
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ action-packed adventure introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.
Devotion Dec. 9 (PG-13)
Devotion is a 2022 American biographical war drama film. The film is based on the 2017 book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice which retells the comradeship between naval officers Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner during the Korean War.
Black Panther Wakanda Forever Dec. 16 (PG-13)
Superhero film, based on the Marvel Comics superhero of the same name. The film is a sequel to Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame. Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje, fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa ‘s death.
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 (PG)
Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
Movie showings subject to change. All tickets $4, cash only. Showings are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee showings at 2 p.m. (Doors open at 1:30 p.m.)