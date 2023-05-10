Butterflies at the Library

This library visitor made a butterfly after storytime.

 (Photo contributed)

The Audubon Public Library 2023 Summer Reading program is coming up. Gail Richardson of the Audubon Public Library reported at the Audubon City Council, saying US the summer reading program begins May 25 and would end July 24.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

