DES MOINES – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Director Matt Russell, announced that 39 Iowa Counties are now authorized for emergency haying or grazing use of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres for fiscal year 2022. FSA’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.
Area Counties authorized for Emergency Haying or grazing of CRP acres
